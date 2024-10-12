Pattaya Mayor promotes cultural tourism at Thai Thani Village, emphasizes art and culture

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet attended the Grand Relaunch Event at Thai Thani Village, a cultural and arts destination on October 10. The event was also attended by Rattanachai Sutthidechanai, a Pattaya city advisor, Mana Yapakam, President of the Pattaya Cultural Council, and Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, along with representatives from public and private sectors.



Thai Thani Village hosted a grand reopening, emphasizing the promotion of Thailand’s diverse culture and arts. It is a key tourist destination in Pattaya, aimed at attracting both local and international visitors. Tourists can experience traditional Thai life through architecture, cultural activities, handicraft demonstrations, and enjoy regional Thai cuisine served in a traditional “Khantoke” style. The village also features a replica of Ho Kham Luang, art galleries, markets, and cultural performances.

Visitors and culture enthusiasts are invited to join in preserving and promoting Thailand’s rich cultural heritage. Thai Thani Village, located in Bang Saray, Sattahip District, is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM. For more information, please call 096 062 1188.



















































