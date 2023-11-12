Tourist police chief ensures safety on Pattaya’s Walking Street

By Pattaya Mail
0
157
Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuk-am, Commander of Tourist Police, and his team take a moment to appreciate a street performer during their inspection tour of Walking Street.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 10, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuk-am, the Commander of Tourist Police, led a team of officers from the Pattaya City Police in conducting comprehensive inspections and outreach activities in the bustling Walking Street area of Pattaya.



A police spokesman said, “As the high season approaches and the government extends operating hours for entertainment venues until 4 a.m., this initiative is a crucial component of a broader effort to strengthen security measures and ensure the well-being of tourists.”

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuk-am engages with tourists, accepts flowers from business operators, and inspects his bicycle unit during his walk-about in Walking Street in Pattaya.

Business owners presented flowers to the visitors as a symbolic gesture denoting the collaborative partnership between law enforcement and the community. Authorities also shared emergency contact information, prominently featuring the hotline 1155, encouraging tourists to report any instances of misconduct or safety concerns.








SHARE
Previous articleGoogle Multplex ad Responsive
Next articleTest 3
Pattaya Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR