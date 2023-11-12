Pattaya to host ‘Peace of Mind for Tourists’ festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a collaborative effort to boost tourism and economic vitality, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led discussions on November 10, laying the groundwork for the “Peace of Mind for Tourists” event scheduled for November 17. The meeting, held at the Chonburi Provincial Hall and presided over by Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, aligns strategically with urgent government policies focused on economic stimulation. The event’s core objectives include enhancing travel convenience, ensuring tourist safety, and intensifying tourism marketing efforts.







Key figures, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Somprasong Yenthuam, the Commander of Region 2 Police, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Nanthawut Suwanla-ong, Deputy Commander of the Provincial Police Region 2, attended to deliberate on safety measures and crime prevention strategies. The “Safety: Peace of Mind for Tourists” initiative goes beyond preventing and combating criminal activities; it aims to infuse a lively ambiance throughout Pattaya, with the main festivities scheduled at Bali Hai Pier on November 17.







The meeting emphasized the event’s theme, “Peace of Mind for Tourists” aiming to convey a sense of comfort and warmth to visitors. Business operators will discuss the proposed extension of operating hours for nighttime entertainment venues until 4 a.m., starting December 15. The objective is to position Pattaya as a destination where tourists genuinely feel at ease, fostering repeated visits from both local and international travelers.







Expected to be a pivotal medium for public relations, the “Peace of Mind for Tourists” event is poised to position Pattaya-Chonburi as an inviting and secure tourist destination. Featuring a diverse lineup of activities, including art exhibitions, live music performances, and local cuisine booths, the event is anticipated to make substantial contributions to the local economy and the overall tourism sector.























