Interior Ministry declares path to sustainability

The Thai Ministry of Interior has detailed its comprehensive plan to integrate sustainable development goals into national policies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul delivered a special lecture titled "The Direction of Policy Mobilization for Sustainable Development of the Ministry of Interior" at the event Thailand's Sustainable Development Partnership between the Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Organization.







Anutin stated that his ministry already has a comprehensive responsibility for the welfare of the citizens, under the motto “Alleviate Suffering, Promote Well-Being.” He believes it is not difficult to incorporate the “Sustainable Development Goals” into the Ministry’s policies.

These encompass promoting health through primary healthcare systems, developing standard potable water systems, using clean energy, and supporting energy conservation by transitioning government vehicles to electric and promoting the installation of solar cells in government agencies as a model before spreading to communities.







There are also plans to reduce carbon emissions to achieve the Carbon Neutrality goal, decrease inequality through infrastructure development, and increase income by developing tourist spots and community products. Environmental conservation and mitigation of global warming are addressed by encouraging citizens to adopt the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Majesty the late King Rama IX for sustainable living and tackling structural issues such as urban planning to accommodate climate change.

Anutin further stated that the design of "energy-saving buildings" should become the "new normal," with systems that maximize the use of clean and wastewater, and "waste management" should promote circular economy approaches to reduce methane emissions, among other things. (NNT)




























