Thai SELECT certification elevates Nara Worli as flagship of Thai cuisine in India

BANGKOK, Thailand – Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun awarded the Thai SELECT certification to Nara Thai Worli, a premium Thai restaurant, to promote Thai cuisine in the Indian market. Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) attended the event.

The Minister stated that Nara Thai Cuisine is a premium Thai restaurant brand recognized both domestically and internationally. Operating under the Modern Thai Cuisine concept, the brand offers authentic Thai flavors with contemporary presentation and internationally recognized service standards, catering to middle- to upper-income consumers, business communities, and international customers.







The brand’s successful expansion through franchising, especially in high-end shopping centers and key economic districts, reflects Thai cuisine’s competitiveness in the global market in terms of quality, standards, and service. This approach aligns with the Ministry of Commerce’s policy of leveraging Thai food as a key driver of Thailand’s economy.

In India, Nara Thai Cuisine operates a branch in Gurugram, near New Delhi, in partnership with Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, and three branches in Mumbai. Nara Thai Worli is the brand’s most recent expansion. The Ministry of Commerce will continue to support efforts to enhance the profile of Thai restaurants and raise awareness among Indian consumers and tourists.





According to data from the Department of International Trade Promotion, India currently has 29 Thai SELECT–certified restaurants (as of September 2025). Of these, 15 restaurants fall under the supervision of the Thai Trade Center in Mumbai, including four two-star Thai SELECT establishments. Nationwide, there is one one-star Thai SELECT restaurant in Chennai. Globally, excluding Thailand, there are 1,151 Thai SELECT restaurants as of December 24, 2025, with the highest numbers located in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. (NNT)



































