Commerce Minister showcases Thai products at Nature’s Basket to expand market in India

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun and senior officials attended the “Taste of Thailand” product promotion and visited Nature’s Basket to evaluate market conditions and the potential for Thai products in India.

The event took place at Nature’s Basket in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. The promotion aims to raise awareness of Thai food and agricultural products, encourage consumption, and expand trade opportunities for Thai goods in India through product showcases and in-store promotions at a premium supermarket.







Nature’s Basket, a subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail Ltd., operates over 10 branches in Mumbai. The supermarket specializes in high-quality food, premium items, and imported goods, making it a key retail channel for high-purchasing-power consumers.

Nature’s Basket currently offers a wide range of Thai products, including curry pastes, seasonings, beverages, noodles, and key agricultural items such as pomelo, rambutan, mangosteen, coconut, mushrooms, and processed foods. These products continue to attract strong interest from Indian consumers.





The promotional activity and market visit demonstrate the Ministry of Commerce’s commitment to promoting Thai products internationally through on-site marketing, consumer behavior monitoring, and expanded opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to grow their market share in India. (NNT)



































