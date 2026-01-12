Dept. of Highways to begin toll collection on Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi Motorway M81 starting Jan 16

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Highways (DOH), under the Ministry of Transport, will begin toll collection on Motorway No. 81 (M81), the Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi route, from January 16, 2026, at 12:01 A.M. The motorway will use a comprehensive traffic management and tolling system to support safe and convenient travel.

DOH Director-General Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn stated that the M81 had been open for a free trial across all eight toll plazas for all permitted vehicle types since October 31, 2025, operating free of charge 24 hours a day. Installation and testing of key systems, including toll collection, intelligent transport systems (ITS), traffic control and command centers, vehicle weight control, and data communications, have now been completed.







The DOH has set the official commencement of toll collection for the stated date and time. Tolls will be charged based on vehicle type and distance traveled, collected at eight toll plazas: Bang Yai, Nakhon Chai Si, Sisa Thong, Nakhon Pathom East, Nakhon Pathom West, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, and Kanchanaburi. For example, a four-wheel vehicle traveling from Bang Yai to Nakhon Chai Si will pay 45 baht, while the maximum toll for a full trip from Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi will be 150 baht.

Entry to the motorway will use a free-flow system with automatic license plate recognition without stopping. At exit points, users may choose between M-Flow or cash payment. M-Flow enables automatic payment via linked accounts or post-payment within seven days through multiple channels, including the MFlowThai application, Line Official Account @mflowthai, the website mflowthai.com, QR code payment, or 7-Eleven service counters.



Intercity Motorway Division Director Suwichan Suraban recommended registering for M-Flow in advance to ensure convenience and access to usage records and receipts. To facilitate registration, the DOH will provide on-site M-Flow registration and RFID tag installation services at all eight toll plazas starting January 14.

​Speed limits on the M81 are set at 120 km/h for four-wheel vehicles, 100 km/h for buses and trucks, and 80 km/h for heavy trucks and tractor units. Further information is available via the DOH Hotline 1586 press 81. (NNT)



































