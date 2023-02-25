Tourist Police bigwig pushes special care for foreign visitors

The deputy commander of Thailand’s Tourist Police Division told Pattaya officers to respond quickly to problems and to learn from prepandemic challenges so that they don’t reoccur.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongsiam Meekanthong met with Pattaya officers Feb. 22 before heading out to check Bali Hai Pier. He inspected boats to ensure life jackets were being used and that boats were running on time.







Pongsiam said that, since Thailand reopened last year, the Tourist Police Division has ramped up efforts to protect tourists, doing everything from launching its 1155 hotline to putting “dos and don’ts” signs in hotels to warn Pattaya visitors about pickpockets and other street criminals.

Pongsiam said now that Chinese tourists are returning to Thailand, even more care must be taken. He personally planned to be at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport on Feb. 25 to welcome a large Chinese tour group and had checked their itinerary to ensure safety.

Finally, Pongsiam said officers should review incidents that tourists had in 2019 to create processes to prevent such accidents, scams and problems from reoccurring.



























