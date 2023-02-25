Universal design ‘ambassadors’ check Pattaya’s efforts for disabled

“Design ambassadors” toured Pattaya to inspect its efforts to provide universal access for disabled people.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn welcomed Assistant Professor Antika Sawadsri, dean of the School of Architecture, Art, and Design at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and Kumphan Rachada, director of Pattaya Technological College for People with Disabilities along with 35 student “ambassadors” to Bali Hai Pier Feb. 22.







The students’ survey of city facilities was filmed for the “Krisana Wheelchair Tour” television program that is broadcast on Nation TV Sundays at 2 p.m.

The visit also coincides with the Thailand Friendly Design Expo Feb. 23-24.

The 35 “Friendly Design Ambassadors of the East” checked universal designs at Bali Hai Pier where the city has built wheelchair ramps and boat embarkation points accessible to all.



























