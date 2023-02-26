Showdown of Thai Players as Natthakritta and Atthaya lead at Honda LPGA Thailand 2023

Pattaya – 25 February 2023 – Hometown favourite and national qualifier, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap retained the top spot after the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 Championship at Siam Country Club Old Course today when she signed for an eight-under-par 64. Her card was bogey-free, giving the 20-year-old a 196 total and a four-shot cushion over her closest rival, Thai compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, who moved into second place with an equally impressive eight-under of her own that gave her a 200 total. With the pair grouped together for the fourth round of the tournament, fans can expect a competitive finale between the Thai nationals as they both battle it out to make their nation proud in hopes of repeating Ariya Jutanugarn’s 2021 victory.







The latest addition to Thailand’s impressive line-up of elite golfers, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, also commonly known as Sim 300 – a nod to her 300-yard reaching powerful tee – cemented herself as a crowd favourite, as they gathered in the masses over the weekend to watch the new rookie sensation exceed all expectations. With an eagle on her first hole and six birdies on the way, she said, “I played really well today. The crowds were really big and we had a lot of fun on the course.”

Looking ahead to playing alongside her fellow Thai competitor, Atthaya Thitikul tomorrow, Natthakritta added, “I’m just really excited. She had a good season last year, and that motivates me.”







In a dramatic comeback today, Atthaya Thitikul, who is in a position to win her third LPGA title with the Honda LPGA Thailand 2023, was delighted with her eight-under today. She got off to a hot start and birdied four of the first five holes to make her intentions known early on that she was in it to win it. She said afterwards, “I think mentally today I was pretty good. I did not overthink too much. I performed really well with my ball striking, and when I hit it solid like today, I gave myself chances to make a birdie. For me, I will just do my best tomorrow”







The Honda LPGA Thailand 2023 has already seen a cumulative total of 30,000 spectators in its first three days. Speaking of the huge crowds that followed their group, the 20-year-old two-time LPGA winner in 2022, said: “I like being out here, in front of the home crowds. They’re always cheering for everyone which is great but it’s always nice to be out here in Thailand.

On another good day for low scoring at the US$1.7 million event, where a good number of the world’s leading women’s players are also still in it for the title and the Honda Accord e:HEV, e:HEV TECH variant hole-in-one prize are, France’s Celine Boutier, who was third on 201 after a five-under 67, while Lilia Vu, Anna Nordqvist and Maja Stark were tied for fourth on 14-under 202. Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and American world number two Nelly Korda were tied for seventh on 203.



After a solid round, Anna Nordqvist, a three-time Major winner and Honda LPGA Thailand 2014 winner, said she got off to a tricky start but held it together on the back nine. She added: “It was windy. I didn’t get off to the best start with a bogey on the first hole, but I fought back with a few close shots and good birdies. I felt like I hit a lot of good shots on the back nine. I hit a good putt on No. 14, a good putt on No. 18, and none of them went in. But overall, I feel like it was a really solid day, especially with a little bit more wind today.”

Nelly Korda, who briefly shared the lead before falling back, said it was a frustrating day out there, but she pushed through it. “It was frustrating because obviously, the back nine is not really how you want to finish. When I bounced back, I seemed to make a bogey right away after that and then I didn’t take advantage of (the par-5) No. 18. Overall, I still shot under-par, and hopefully I can get a solid one tomorrow.’







This is the 16th edition of the Honda LPGA Thailand, and it carries prize money of US$1.7 million, of which the winner will receive US$255,000. The field includes 72 of the world’s best women’s golfers and invitees, who will also be keen on the lookout the Honda Accord e:HEV, e:HEV TECH variant at the course, the prize for a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course in Pattaya Chonburi province. The tournament ends on Sunday, 26th February and is featuring the first return of fans since 2019.



























