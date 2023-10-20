Tourist incensed over rotten seafood experience in Sattahip

Following a recent complaint from a tourist regarding the purchase of rotten seafood in Samaesarn, local authorities have swiftly addressed the issue to restore confidence in this beloved seafood destination. The incident came to light when a visitor expressed dissatisfaction on a Facebook group, having purchased clams in Samaesarn at 160 Baht per kilogram, only to discover they were rotten. This post gained significant attention and drew comments from concerned individuals.







On October 19, Adul Raksakulsongsai, Head of Samaesarn sub-district in Sattahip, convened an urgent meeting with seafood operators to regain the trust of tourists who frequent this renowned seafood destination. Adul formally apologized on behalf of local businesses to the affected tourist for the unfortunate incident.







In an effort to uphold quality and safety standards, the sub-district authority announced that sellers must provide contact numbers for customers to report incidents and find collaborative solutions. Adul disclosed plans for officials to conduct random inspections weekly to ensure the renowned seafood in the Samaesarn area maintains the highest standards, being one of the primary sources of seafood in the Sattahip district.

Concluding the meeting, Adul encouraged both tourists and locals to continue enjoying the delectable local seafood. He emphasized the tradition of purchasing local seafood and bringing it home for family and friends should persist as a cherished practice for locals and tourists.















