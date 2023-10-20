Pattaya family honours King Rama IX with heartfelt charity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chairwoman Pikul Somnuan of the Naklua Soi 11 Housewife’s Group, together with her family organised a charity event on October 13, dedicated to the memory of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX) on the 7th anniversary of his passing, paying homage to his enduring legacy.







In a spirit of extreme generosity, the family distributed 1,000 bags of rice, each weighing 5 kilograms, with the total value of over 200,000 baht. Pikul Somnuan underscored the significance of the charitable deed as a manifestation of royal charity, offering a sincere tribute to the revered King Rama IX. The charitable mission drew hundreds of grateful recipients. She affirmed her commitment to perpetuating this tradition annually, vowing to continue doing charity until her last day.











