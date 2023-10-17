Four Thai towns listed in the 2023 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories

Hua Hin, Mueang Kao Sukhothai, Khlong Thom, and Nan Old City – have been listed in the ‘2023 Green Destination Top 100 Stories’ for showcasing exemplary destination management practices toward a responsible future for tourism.

Good practice stories of Mueang Kao Sukhothai, Khlong Thom (in Krabi), and Nan Old City were submitted by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), while the story of Hua Hin (in Prachuap Khiri Khan) was presented by the Hua Hin Municipality.







The 2023 Green Destination Top 100 Stories cover six categories comprising Destination Management, Nature and Scenery, Environment and Climate, Culture and Tradition, Thriving Communities, and Business and Marketing. The stories of Khlong Thom, Nan Old City, and Hua Hin were listed in the Environment and Climate category, while the story of Mueang Kao Sukhothai” was listed in the Nature and Scenery category.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, “TAT applauds DASTA and Hua Hin Municipality in their efforts for sustainable destination management and congratulate the people of all four destinations for doing their part in practicing sustainability. Their stories reflect Thailand’s direction towards creating and delivering more meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences to visitors from around the world. TAT is indeed committed to helping to promote sustainable tourism destinations and communities throughout the kingdom.”







Over the years, good practice stories of Thai towns have been recognised by the annual Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list in difference categories. These include Huai Pu Keng in Mae Hong Son, Ko Mak in Trat, and Sapphaya in Chai Nat in the 2022 edition, Mueang Kao Sukhothai and Nan Old City in the 2021 edition, and Chiang Khan in Loei and Nan Old City in the 2020 edition.

In addition, the stories of Huai Pu Keng’s community-based tourism practice and Ko Mak’s low-carbon destination effort also won the Green Destinations Story Awards at the ITB Berlin 2023.







Green Destinations Top 100 Stories is an annual competition organised by Green Destinations. The competition is held under the auspices of the Top 100 Partnership, supported by the Future of Tourism Coalition, with special contributions by: Green Destinations, ITB Berlin, QualityCoast, Good Travel Guide, Travelife, Ecotourism Australia, and DEL Turismo, in addition to fee-waiver sponsorship by Acorn Tourism Consulting and Simpleview.

The 2023 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories list was announced during the Green Destinations 2023 Conference in Estonia on 9-10 October 2023, with more than 250 delegates from over 40 countries discussing Sustainable Tourism Solutions. (TAT)













