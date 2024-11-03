Thrills and laughter at the ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach transformed into a vibrant hub of excitement as the “Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024” kicked off, drawing in over 5,000 enthusiastic participants and spectators on November 2. The event was a spectacle of color and energy, with runners donning their most creative and eye-catching beachwear, ready to compete in the fun-filled 5 km race.



As the sun began to set, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation. Participants gathered at the starting line in front of Central Pattaya, eager to take part in this unique night run that combined fitness with a festive beach vibe. The event featured lively music, dance performances, and appearances from over 100 popular influencers and KOLs, enhancing the overall experience for everyone in attendance.

The race started promptly, with cheers and applause ringing through the air as runners dashed along the sandy beach, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm. The excitement was palpable, with many participants sprinting to the finish line, hoping to claim top prizes and accolades.







Adding to the festive atmosphere, a special concert by Jazz Spooknick Papiyong Kookkook followed the race, entertaining the crowd and keeping the spirits high as the evening unfolded.

As the event came to a close, participants and spectators alike celebrated not just the competitive spirit but also the camaraderie and joy that filled the air. The “Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024” proved to be a spectacular success, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating next year’s festivities.







































