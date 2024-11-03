Tourists panic as fire breaks out at Indian restaurant in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of November 2, a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant located in Soi 13/4 along Pattaya Beach, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. Pattaya City Police, along with the tourist police, rescue teams, and fire trucks, rushed to the scene.

The restaurant, housed in a four-story commercial building, was operational at the time of the incident. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke billowing from the rooftop. Fortunately, locals and restaurant staff quickly utilized fire extinguishers to contain the flames before they spread to neighboring buildings, causing considerable alarm among tourists in the area.



Udom Nathwil, a 54-year-old manager of a nearby restaurant, described the chaos, saying he was sitting less than 10 meters from the fire when he heard three consecutive explosions, followed by sparks shooting from a power pole. He and others rushed to extinguish the fire, successfully preventing it from escalating.

Initial investigations by the police suggest that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit, which led to significant smoke production. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or fatalities, as the swift action of the community helped avert a potentially more dangerous situation.







































