Rotary Club Global Pattaya set to drive positive change in local communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rotary Club Global Pattaya celebrated its charter in a festive event at the Hilton Hotel ballroom, with an impressive gathering of distinguished Rotarians and community leaders. In a powerful address, Sangtiwa Tong-U-Chang, Governor of Rotary District 3340, shared her optimism, stating, “This new club will make life better for many in Pattaya and its surrounding communities.”









Under the leadership of Charter President Rosemarie Gamito, Rotary Club Global Pattaya has defined its vision for impactful community work, inspired by Rosemarie’s experiences at the Rotary World Convention in Singapore. “I was excited to hear from many delegates about their impactful projects in their own countries,” said Rosemarie, who brings a wealth of international experience from her years in the Philippines, USA, China, and Thailand. “Here, we will work hand in hand with all Rotary clubs. We are numerous clubs here, but united as Rotarians,” she affirmed, highlighting the harmony among Pattaya’s Rotary chapters.

The event marked the start of Rotary Club Global Pattaya with a strong foundation of 22 enthusiastic members, each committed to fostering positive change. One founding member shared, “Some may wonder why Pattaya needs another Rotary Club, but for us, Rotary here is a family. Just as children in a family grow and support one another, we are here to build upon the legacy of Rotarian service in this city.”

The event drew several prominent figures, including Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of PTS Holdings Company, who has deep connections to Rotary. Her late father, a renowned Rotarian and entrepreneur, contributed significantly to Pattaya’s culture and economy through establishments like Tiffany’s Show, Woodlands Hotel, and La Baguette. His legacy, preserved by family and community, reflects Rotary’s enduring impact on Pattaya.

The launch of Rotary Club Global Pattaya promises to add a fresh perspective and energy to the city’s ongoing Rotary projects, pledging collaboration and community outreach to improve lives and make Pattaya a stronger, more connected city. But most importantly to instil in the citizens a sense of “Service above Self”.







































