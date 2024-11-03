Rotary Club Global Pattaya set to drive positive change in local communities

By Pierre Rothschild
District Governor Sangtiwa Tong-U-Chang places the Rotary chain of office on Rosemarie Gamito, marking her leadership as the Charter President of Rotary Club Global Pattaya, ready to guide the club’s mission of community service and positive change.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rotary Club Global Pattaya celebrated its charter in a festive event at the Hilton Hotel ballroom, with an impressive gathering of distinguished Rotarians and community leaders. In a powerful address, Sangtiwa Tong-U-Chang, Governor of Rotary District 3340, shared her optimism, stating, “This new club will make life better for many in Pattaya and its surrounding communities.”




Under the leadership of Charter President Rosemarie Gamito, Rotary Club Global Pattaya has defined its vision for impactful community work, inspired by Rosemarie’s experiences at the Rotary World Convention in Singapore. “I was excited to hear from many delegates about their impactful projects in their own countries,” said Rosemarie, who brings a wealth of international experience from her years in the Philippines, USA, China, and Thailand. “Here, we will work hand in hand with all Rotary clubs. We are numerous clubs here, but united as Rotarians,” she affirmed, highlighting the harmony among Pattaya’s Rotary chapters.

Rotary Club Global Pattaya members and dignitaries gather for the official launch event at the Hilton Hotel, marking the beginning of new initiatives for Pattaya’s communities.

The event marked the start of Rotary Club Global Pattaya with a strong foundation of 22 enthusiastic members, each committed to fostering positive change. One founding member shared, “Some may wonder why Pattaya needs another Rotary Club, but for us, Rotary here is a family. Just as children in a family grow and support one another, we are here to build upon the legacy of Rotarian service in this city.”

Rotary District 3340 Governor Sangtiwa Tong-U-Chang shares words of encouragement, emphasizing the positive impact the new club will have on Pattaya’s future.

The event drew several prominent figures, including Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of PTS Holdings Company, who has deep connections to Rotary. Her late father, a renowned Rotarian and entrepreneur, contributed significantly to Pattaya’s culture and economy through establishments like Tiffany’s Show, Woodlands Hotel, and La Baguette. His legacy, preserved by family and community, reflects Rotary’s enduring impact on Pattaya.

Inspired by her experiences at the Rotary World Convention, Charter President Rosemarie Gamito outlines her vision for the club’s community-focused projects in Pattaya.

The launch of Rotary Club Global Pattaya promises to add a fresh perspective and energy to the city’s ongoing Rotary projects, pledging collaboration and community outreach to improve lives and make Pattaya a stronger, more connected city. But most importantly to instil in the citizens a sense of “Service above Self”.


Assistant Governor Steve Rochester (3rd left) together with members of Pattaya’s established Rotary clubs attend the gala to show their support, reinforcing the unity and shared mission of all Rotarians in the city.

Dr. Darin Phanthusak (3rd right) of PTS Holdings, a key figure in Pattaya’s business community, celebrates the club’s launch, sharing her family’s legacy of Rotary involvement.

Rotary Club Global Pattaya members and guests celebrate the evening, looking ahead to future projects and partnerships that will benefit local communities.















