This Friday, Next Stop… ‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, starting this Friday! Enjoy a special performance by Ronan Keating, known for his iconic romantic hit “When You Say Nothing at All”, along with top jazz artists from both Thailand and abroad. Don’t miss out on this exciting musical event!

At present, every festival in Pattaya sets up tents to allow citizens to sell their products at no charge for the duration of the event. However, there have been reports of behind-the-scenes dealings where people reserve these spaces for profit. It is alleged that some prime tent locations are being rented out for tens of thousands of baht, with no effort involved in setting up or selling products.

The public is calling on Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, to investigate the matter and reconsider this practice. The goal is to ensure that genuine vendors, who truly want to sell their goods, have access to the space as originally intended.

































































