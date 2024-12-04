Attempted suicide foiled in Pattaya, foreign man safe after rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police responded to a distress call about a foreign man attempting to jump from a 22-story condominium building on Thappraya Road at 8:00 AM on December 4. The incident took place on the 21st floor of the building, where officers found Mr. Robert, an elderly foreign man believed to be around 70-75 years old, attempting to jump.







It took officers over 30 minutes to talk him down from the balcony safely. According to Tevich Surachet, a volunteer from Pattaya City, during the rescue, Mr. Robert repeatedly asked to be contacted by the embassy. The officers used a brief moment of distraction to secure him safely.

After the rescue, Mr. Robert was calmed in the lobby and later taken to a hospital for further treatment, with his personal lawyer coordinating the next steps. It was also reported that Mr. Robert, who lives on the 7th floor of the same building, had previously attempted suicide but was saved at the last moment.















































