Man caught skipping payment at gas station twice in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man driving a dark gray sedan has caused trouble at a gas station in Pong sub-district, East Pattaya, by fueling up and leaving without paying on two separate occasions, leaving employees to cover the cost, December 4. The station manager is calling on police to urgently apprehend the offender.

The first incident occurred on November 20 at around 2:30 AM, when the man filled up with 500 Baht of gasohol and attempted to pay with an expired credit card before fleeing the scene. The gas station later checked the name on the card and filed a police report.







On December 3, at approximately 12:38 AM, the same man returned to the same station, filled up with 500 Baht of fuel, and feigned payment before escaping again. Employees initially thought he had paid another staff member, allowing him to drive off without settling the bill.

Ms. Suratchana, the 26-year-old station manager, expressed frustration at the repeated incidents and provided CCTV footage and credit card information to the police. She described the man’s actions as brazen and disrespectful of the law, adding that the staff has been unfairly burdened with covering the losses.

With clear evidence, including the vehicle’s license plate number and credit card details, the station is optimistic that police will apprehend the offender soon to prevent further incidents. (TNA)















































