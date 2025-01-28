The Princess Cup B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2025: A Spectacle of Passion and Prestige

PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst the rolling green fields of the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya, Chonburi, the Princess’s Cup B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2025 culminated in an unforgettable showdown on Saturday, January 25th. Now in its 18th year, this prestigious event once again delivered electrifying competition, dazzling sportsmanship, and a philanthropic spirit that resonated far beyond the polo grounds.

“This tournament is not just about polo; it’s about bringing people together for a greater cause,” said Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm and President of the Thailand Equestrian Federation. Under his expert stewardship, alongside Khun Nunthinee Tanner, Vice President of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, the tournament unfolded in a breathtaking display of world-class polo, set against the serene backdrop of one of Asia’s most revered equestrian venues.







The event drew a distinguished audience, including H.E. Mr. Pedro Zwahlen, Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand, and Asst. Prof. Buarong Liewchalermwongse, Assistant to the President of Chitralada Technology Institute. “It is inspiring to see sport and charity come together in such a magnificent setting,” remarked Ambassador Zwahlen, underscoring the grandeur of the occasion and celebrating not just the sport but the values of camaraderie and charity.

Four formidable teams vied for the coveted title:

1. Thai Polo – Thailand.

2. Fast Fish – People’s Republic of China.

3. 22 BR – Hong Kong.

4. Ahmebah – Brunei

With every gallop and swing of the mallet, the players demonstrated remarkable tenacity and skill. The final battle between Thai Polo and Fast Fish had spectators on the edge of their seats. “It was an intense match, and both teams played exceptionally well,” said one enthusiastic attendee. In a heart-pounding conclusion, Thai Polo seized victory with a narrow 7-6 win, earning the revered Royal Trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the event was a beacon of generosity, with proceeds dedicated to supporting education through charitable initiatives. “The impact of this event extends far beyond the field. It’s about giving back to the community,” emphasized Dr. Link. Funds raised were donated to Chitralada Technology Institute, a testament to B.Grimm’s unwavering commitment to community enrichment. Guests also immersed themselves in vibrant fundraising activities, charity booths, and captivating entertainment, making this gathering an embodiment of philanthropy in action.







Adding to the excitement, this year’s tournament introduced a Show Jumping Competition, showcasing the elegance and precision of equestrian sport. “Watching the riders and their horses move in perfect harmony was truly mesmerizing,” a spectator exclaimed. Riders and their steeds displayed breathtaking synergy, captivating the audience and elevating the overall experience of the event.

As the sun set over the lush polo grounds, the echoes of triumph and unity lingered in the air. “This event represents everything we love about polo -passion, skill, and the spirit of giving,” said one of the players. The 2025 Thai Polo Open was more than just a tournament; it was a celebration of passion, purpose, and the enduring spirit of equestrian excellence.

With hearts full of pride and anticipation, we eagerly await the 19th edition of this iconic event, where tradition and progress will once again converge to create a spectacle unlike any other.

#ThaiPoloOpen2025 #PrincessCupBGrimm #CharityThroughSport #BGrimm #ThaiPoloClub



















































