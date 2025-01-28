Pattaya’s iconic Kite Festival returns to the beach on February 26 – March 2

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to host the “Pattaya International Kite Festival” from February 26 to March 2, at Central Pattaya Beach. This annual event will feature a vibrant display of giant kites in various shapes and colors, crafted by skilled kite enthusiasts from around the world. The festival aims to attract both local and international visitors, offering a unique spectacle against the backdrop of Pattaya’s picturesque coastline.







In addition to the kite displays, the festival will include cultural performances, workshops, and a marketplace with over 50 stalls selling kites and related accessories. A highlight of the event is the nighttime LED kite show, where illuminated kites will light up the night sky, creating a mesmerizing experience for attendees.

The Pattaya International Kite Festival is expected to boost tourism and invigorate the local economy by drawing visitors to the city during the event period. The festival is organized by a collaboration of local authorities and tourism organizations, including the Pattaya City Municipality, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office, and the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.







































