The Grand Return of ‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024’

Pattaya City presents global artist Ronan Keating.

Don’t miss out on December 6 – 7, 2024, at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

“Pattaya City” is set to host the grand-scale “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” under the theme “The Harmonic Jazz & Beach.” This event will feature a free concert by world-renowned jazz artist Ronan Keating alongside numerous international and Thai jazz musicians, aiming to elevate Pattaya City to global prominence. Join us on December 6 – 7, 2024, at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi.



Mr. Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, announced that the “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” will be held under the theme “The Harmonic Jazz & Beach” with the goal of establishing Pattaya as a “WORLD CLASS EVENT HUB.” This highlights Pattaya as a city of music, art, and world-class culture, showcasing its potential to host premier events that attract travelers from around the globe to Pattaya and Thailand. The event is scheduled to take place on December 6 – 7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to midnight at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi.

The “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” is presented under the theme “The Harmonic Jazz & Beach,” offering an unforgettable moment of jazz harmonies against the backdrop of the sunset on Pattaya Beach. Attendees can immerse themselves in the ambiance of jazz rhythms by world-class artists that blend seamlessly with the twilight over Pattaya’s shores. This festival promises a unique musical experience featuring world-class artists for both Thai and international tourists, highlighting the distinct beauty of Pattaya’s cultural charm, culinary delights, and vibrant nightlife. This event exemplifies Pattaya’s strategic use of music festivals to drive tourism and showcase the city’s standout features.







The festival will feature global sensation Ronan Keating, the Irish singer known for his smooth, captivating voice. Well-loved in Thailand for his hit “When You Say Nothing at All” from the Notting Hill soundtrack, Keating has released several other popular solo songs and served as a judge on The X Factor and The Voice Australia. He holds the “Longest Complete Run of Top 10 Singles” record from Guinness World Records 2004. Keating’s jazz performance will grace the Pattaya beach stage during the festival.

Mr. Wittaya Khunpluem, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, stated that this year, Chonburi is co-hosting the “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” to position it as a world-class jazz festival showcasing the best performances by jazz artists. The event will be free of charge, offering attendees an exceptionally close and unique experience with top-notch performances. Additionally, the festival aims to stimulate income generation for local communities, businesses, and the tourism industry in Pattaya, Chonburi, and throughout Thailand.

The event will also showcase global jazz talent, including Tabitha King, known for jazz, soul, R&B, funk, and blues, who has collaborated with world-renowned artists like Usher and Freebo. Tabitha King will perform alongside Infinity, Thailand’s first fusion jazz band. Legendary Thai jazz artists Koh Mr. Saxman & Band will join forces with Pom Autobahn and Ford Sobchai, while prominent singer Burin Boonvisut and acclaimed vocalist Gam Wichayanee will perform with Pure The Voice.

Additionally, internationally recognized Rasmee Isan Soul, a celebrated female artist and winner of the Kom Chad Luek Awards for Best Female Artist and Best Album, and emerging Thai jazz bands like ASIA7, collaborating with top saxophonist Pae Sax, and H3F will add vibrant musical colors to Pattaya Beach. Local vendors and food stalls will provide culinary delights from Pattaya and surrounding areas.

With its robust tourism potential, Pattaya City and Chonburi have developed transportation, utilities, and infrastructure to support the city’s growth in economy, investment, and tourism industries. This development aligns with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) strategy and Pattaya City’s development plan under the “Better Pattaya” policy, aimed to become a “WORLD CLASS EVENT HUB.”







Mr. Chaiwat Tamthai, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, stated that TAT has plans to drive Thailand’s tourism year forward by positioning Pattaya City and Chonburi Province as a “World-Class Event Hub.” This initiative emphasizes creating high-quality, meaningful travel experiences under the theme “Amazing 5F and More,” showcasing Thailand’s soft power in five key areas: Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival. The “Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024” serves as a powerful platform to promote the soft power of Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, and Thailand as a whole. This event enhances Thailand’s tourism image, positioning it as a premier destination. It is also a strategic initiative to drive national economic growth through tourism effectively.

Don’t miss the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024 on December 6 – 7, 2024, from 5:00 PM to midnight at Central Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Free admission for all attendees!



