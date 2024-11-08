PILC Shopping Bazaar & Christmas Lunch – 3 December 2024

Registration, coffee and bubbles from 10.00am while you browse and buy from our specially selected vendors.

Lunch will start from 12.00 where you can feast on a delicious Christmas themed International hot and cold buffet with Turkey and all the trimmings, plus soft drinks and coffee available throughout the event.

A bottle of red and white wine per table plus BYO wine and bubbles if you wish, beer and wine available for sale.

Dancing and special entertainments throughout the afternoon.









PILC Members: 1800 baht – Husbands, Partners, Friends and Guests: 2000 baht

Book single seats or up to tables of 10 for groups. Please email [email protected] to book your tickets – Prepayment is preferred. Please email a copy of the receipt to [email protected]. Bank Details: PILC Treasury Acct: Sue Saunders









































