Unemployed man attempts suicide by jumping from coconut tree in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Rojanatham Sathan Foundation received a report of a man attempting suicide by jumping from a coconut tree near the HomePro in Bang Saray, south of Pattaya. Rescue teams rushed to the scene on November 7.









Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Veeranan Jitcharoen sitting by the roadside, completely unclothed and visibly injured with scrapes across his body and complaining of severe back pain. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital for further treatment.









A concerned passerby who discovered Veeranan provided him with clothing and called emergency services. The man explained to the Samaritan that he was distressed after losing his job and, feeling hopeless, had climbed a coconut tree intending to end his life by jumping. However, he survived the fall and subsequently walked to the roadside, where he was found.

Authorities are coordinating with Veeranan’s family to ensure he receives proper support and care.





































