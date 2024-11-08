Unemployed man attempts suicide by jumping from coconut tree in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
A team from Sawang Rojanatham Sathan Foundation provides first aid to a man injured after attempting to jump from a coconut tree in a distressing act of self-harm.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Rojanatham Sathan Foundation received a report of a man attempting suicide by jumping from a coconut tree near the HomePro in Bang Saray, south of Pattaya. Rescue teams rushed to the scene on November 7.




Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Veeranan Jitcharoen sitting by the roadside, completely unclothed and visibly injured with scrapes across his body and complaining of severe back pain. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital for further treatment.

38-year-old Veeranan Jitcharoen, struggling with unemployment, survives a fall from a coconut tree in Sattahip, Chonburi, after an attempted suicide.



A concerned passerby who discovered Veeranan provided him with clothing and called emergency services. The man explained to the Samaritan that he was distressed after losing his job and, feeling hopeless, had climbed a coconut tree intending to end his life by jumping. However, he survived the fall and subsequently walked to the roadside, where he was found.

After receiving medical care, local authorities reach out to Veeranan’s family to ensure he has ongoing support and assistance during this challenging time.

Authorities are coordinating with Veeranan’s family to ensure he receives proper support and care.
















