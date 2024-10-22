Ruling party leaders gather for dinner hosted by PM

BANGKOK, Thailand – The ruling Pheu Thai party hosted a dinner for her coalition government’s leaders on Monday evening (Oct 21).

The event held at the Rosewood Hotel marked the first formal gathering of the ruling party since Paetongtarn assumed office.







Paetongtarn personally greeted the attendees, including Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers from various parties such as Bhumjaithai, Ruam Thai Sang Chart, Chart Thai Pattana, Democrat, Prachachat, Klatham Party, and Chart Pattana. The menu featured an array of dishes including abalone, caviar, Hokkaido scallops.

“There’s no specific theme for tonight,” Paetongtarn told reporters before the dinner.

The dinner was seen as a gesture of unity among the coalition parties as they work together to address the country’s challenges. (TNA)

































