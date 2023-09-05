Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus to celebrate 58th birthday Sept. 8

Pattaya, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha is gearing up for a special event to mark the 58th birthday of their beloved resident, Mae Mali (or Mummy Mali) the Hippopotamus. Mae Mali holds the distinction of being the oldest hippopotamus in Thailand, and she has captured the hearts of many over the years.

Mae Mali’s birthday on Sept. 8 is a cause for joy and festivities. To make her day truly special, the zoo is preparing a gigantic fruit and vegetable cake, packed with her favorite treats like watermelons, carrots, pumpkins, and dragon fruit.







Visitors of all ages, especially youngsters, are invited to join in the celebration by singing “Happy Birthday” and writing their heartfelt wishes for Mae Mali. The day will be brimming with activities, including an exhibition on Mae Mali’s remarkable history and engaging games. Those lucky enough to share their birthday with Mae Mali will receive special souvenirs upon presenting their identification.

Mae Mali’s journey is a remarkable one. She arrived at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha on December 18, 2018, from Dusit Zoo in Bangkok. Her original journey to Thailand began on June 8, 1967, when she was just a year old, arriving from Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands. Mae Mali has given birth to 14 calves that were given to other zoos in Thailand through the course of the years.

For more details, you can contact the zoo at 038-318444.

















