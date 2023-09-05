Drunk and unruly Brit battered by Thai youth in South Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of September 3, a Pattaya Rescue Unit responded to an urgent call reporting a violent altercation at Soi Krom Teedin 6 (Soi Land department) in South Pattaya. The incident involved a British national, Mr. Elliott Lord Steven, aged 35, who was discovered in a highly inebriated state. He was writhing in pain from severe injuries inflicted by two Thai men.







Rescue personnel provided initial medical care on-site before rushing Steven to a nearby hospital due to his severe injuries, including a fractured skull, eyebrow wounds, and a broken tooth. The assailants had fled before authorities arrived.

Witness Ms. Amporn Rattanamethakosol, a convenience store owner, recounted that the altercation ensued when the drunken Steven, began, harassing a group of Thai men at her shop. Amporn attempted to mediate but to no avail. The situation escalated into a physical brawl, resulting in Steven’s injuries.







Police launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage, revealing that a group of Thai men, including Apichai and Danchai, engaged in the altercation. Apichai said that Steven had targeted his girlfriend with derogatory comments which led to the physical confrontation.

Apichai and Danchai confessed to their involvement and were arrested. They face charges related to the assault. Steven remains hospitalized with serious injuries, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities collect additional evidence and conduct interviews.













