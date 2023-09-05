District chief brokers peace between Bolt and motorbike taxi disputes

Pattaya, Thailand – Urgent actions have been taken to resolve the escalating disputes between Bolt mobile application riders and motorcycle taxi services in Banglamung District. These disagreements have often led to physical altercations involving weapons, posing a concern for the city administrators.

Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul convened a meeting on September 1, attended by representatives from various agencies, including the Department of Land Transport and officers from four police stations, along with representatives from each of the two motorcycle taxi service providers, to address the ongoing issues and seek a resolution.







Pisit outlined significant steps to tackle the tensions between ride-hailing services like Bolt and traditional motorcycle taxis in Pattaya. One crucial decision was the establishment of a queue for processing public taxi licenses, capable of handling 30 applications daily. This process aims to be completed within four months or no later than the end of November this year, ensuring that all motorcycle taxi drivers obtain the necessary licenses and comply with legal requirements. Additionally, measures will be enforced to ensure fair pricing practices and passenger safety.







Another pressing issue addressed was the unauthorized placement of signs by operators prohibiting Bolt drivers from picking up passengers within 100 meters of designated motorcycle taxi stands. These signs falsely claimed the authority of the Banglamung District Chief, leading to confusion and conflicts among operators. Pisit emphasized the need for cooperation between both service providers to maintain fair practices, regulate parking locations, and designate pickup spots. Above all, the meeting stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and strict adherence to legal requirements.











