Thailand’s largest beach coffee festival plus free concert in Pattaya Nov 22-24

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mark your calendars for the Chonburi Coffee on the Beach 2024, the biggest beach coffee festival in Thailand, taking place from November 22 to 24, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Central Pattaya Beach, directly across from the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

This exciting event will feature a variety of activities, including:

-A showcase of restaurants, cafes, roasters, and handcrafted goods along the beach.

-Coffee competitions to crown the coffee champion.

-An opportunity to taste coffee amidst a beautiful beach atmosphere.

-Art and Craft activities to engage creativity.



Free Workshops:

All workshops are free, and participants can register on-site:

-“2025 Competition Flight Sidra Bourbon” with Future Kittipob Engchuan, Thailand National Barista Champion 2025, on November 22 and 24 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM (limited to 15 participants per session).

-“W.b.c Coffee Experience” with Down Chan, featuring insights from the 5th World Barista Championship 2023, on November 22 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and November 23 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (limited to 15 participants per session).







-“Brew Until You See It” with Pi Piyachat Traithaworn on November 23 and 24 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM (limited to 15 participants per session).

-“Coffee Community” featuring a panel of coffee brewers and producers, discussing their perspectives on November 22 and 23 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (limited to 20 participants per session).

-“Find Your Beverage Inspiration” with Phisit Kumpong on November 22 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (limited to 15 participants).

Special Competitions:

-Slupp Master Competition hosted by Auun Lalida Sitthiphakthanon, SCA Instructor & Founder of Omnia Café and Roastery, on November 22 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

-CBC King Of Coffee 2024 on November 23 from 8:00 AM to 4:50 PM.

-Coffee on the Beach Letta Art Smackdown 2024 on November 24 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Join Pattaya Morning Drip With Drip King, led by beloved host Pi Piyachat, from November 22-24 from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.



Don’t miss the free concert on November 23 at 5:00 PM featuring the band “Nang Len.”

Entry is free, and visitors can enjoy the festival atmosphere along Pattaya Beach. For convenient parking, the event offers free parking at Terminal 21 Pattaya, with shuttle services available from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

For more details, visit the location here.



























































