Thai citizenship program focuses on long-term residents in official records, excludes individuals with criminal histories

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Cabinet has recently approved a National Security Council (NSC) proposal to expedite the citizenship application process for around 483,000 long-term residents who have lived in Thailand for over 30 years.

Jirayu Huangsap, Government Spokesperson, emphasized that this streamlined process targets individuals who have been in official records for decades and excludes those with illicit activity backgrounds.



Since 1992, approximately 825,000 people have applied for Thai citizenship. However, only 324,000 applications have been approved over the past 31 years, leaving around 483,000 still pending. Many applicants have passed away during the protracted process.

Previously, manual processing methods meant that addressing the backlog could take up to 44 years. With the adoption of modern digital systems, including biometric data collection, the process can now be significantly accelerated.

The pending applications are split into two main groups. The first group includes roughly 340,000 individuals who have completed all necessary background checks. They will receive permanent residency and must wait at least five years before applying for citizenship.







Following citizenship approval, they will be restricted from participating in political activities, including voting or running for office, for an additional five years, totaling a minimum of ten years before full political rights are granted. The second group consists of approximately 143,000 children born in Thailand to members of the first group, possessing official birth documentation.

Jirayu highlighted Thailand's historical practice of granting citizenship to various immigrant and ethnic groups, reflecting the country's long-standing approach to integrating long-term residents. Past governments have granted Thai citizenship to over a million individuals, underscoring this commitment to inclusive integration. (NNT)






































