Excitement Builds for ‘Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready to mark your calendars! The joyous atmosphere of jazz music by the beach, accompanied by the cool sea breeze, is set to return with the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, taking place on December 6-7 at Pattaya Beach.

Following the success of last year’s event, many fans have expressed their enthusiasm and eagerness for this year’s festival. Questions from the public include: “Will Kenny G be coming again?” and “I miss Pattaya so much! Where will the event be held?”

Stay tuned for more details as the countdown to this highly anticipated festival begins!





































