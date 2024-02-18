Thailand sets aside 50 million baht for tourist affected by accidents or losses during their stay

The government has launched an Assistance Scheme for Foreign Tourist Injury and Casualty, offering compensation to tourists affected by accidents or losses during their stay in Thailand. This initiative, orchestrated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for the fiscal year 2024, seeks to provide financial aid to foreign tourists who encounter incidents under specific terms and conditions outlined by the ministry.







To be eligible for compensation, tourists must be foreign nationals holding valid passports with tourist visas and visiting Thailand from January 1 to August 31, 2024. The scheme covers various incidents not resulting from the tourists’ negligence, including offenses against the body and life, accidents, bodily harm or death due to theft, rape, and public endangerment, among others.

Compensation details include up to 1,000,000 baht per person for death or dismemberment, 300,000 baht for permanent disability, eyesight loss, or total disability preventing any occupational duties, and up to 500,000 baht for medical and domestic transportation expenses within Thailand.







Tourists with existing insurance coverage can request the difference up to the specified limits. Claims must be submitted with requisite documentation within 15 days from the incident or diagnosis, including passport copies, medical reports, police reports, and legal heir documentation in the case of death.

The Ministry’s Committee will make final decisions on compensation, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports having discretion over eligibility and authorization of payments. Compensation claims related to incidents occurring from January 1, 2024, must be submitted within 15 days following this announcement, with September 15, 2024, as the final deadline for requests.







Applications for compensation can be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, provincial Tourism and Sports Offices, and Tourist Assistance Centers at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports via email or by post.

Access complete information on the Foreign Tourist Injury and Casualty Support Program at www.t.ly/qWQ6b. (NNT)





























