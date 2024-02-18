PM tackles environmental challenges in Sakon Nakhon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by Cabinet members and a team of government officials, visited King Rama IX’s 80th Birthday Anniversary Commemoration Park in Sakon Nakhon province. The visit on Sunday Feb 18 was organized to address the challenges faced by local communities in the areas of freshwater fishing and water management in the province’s Nong Han area.







Srettha’s discussions with local officials centered on the adverse effects of the El Niño phenomenon on water levels, the impact of floods and pollution on local ecosystems, and how these changes affect the biodiversity and quality of aquatic life in Nong Han.







The Prime Minister later instructed relevant government agencies to promptly resolve the issues affecting the residents’ well-being, stressing the importance of transforming Nong Han and its vicinity into a destination for ecotourism in Sakon Nakhon, aiming to enhance the local economy and preserve the environment. (NNT)































