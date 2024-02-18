Thaksin Shinawatra returns home

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole and returned to his home in Bangkok’s Bang Phlat district after a 15-year absence.

Thaksin, aged 74, was discharged early today (Feb 18) from the Police General Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for serious conditions since his return to Thailand on August 22, 2023. His release was granted based on his age, health condition, and having served at least six months of his jail term despite his time spent in hospital care.







Upon his return to Thailand in August 2023, the former premier was sentenced to eight years in prison over three legal cases by the Supreme Court. However, his sentence was later reduced to one year following a royal pardon. Thaksin’s health concerns, including chest pain, hypertension, and low blood oxygen levels, necessitated his transfer from Bangkok Remand Prison to the hospital shortly after his incarceration.

Thaksin had left Thailand in 2008, failing to return after receiving permission to travel for engagements abroad. In his absence, the Supreme Court sentenced him for abuse of authority in a land purchase case. The statute of limitations for this case expired in 2018. (NNT)































