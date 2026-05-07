Thailand launches bid to bring WorldPride 2030 to Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has begun preparations for Thailand’s bid to host WorldPride 2030, convening the first committee meeting alongside government agencies, private organizations, and LGBTQIA+ groups. The meeting was held to coordinate plans and present Thailand’s readiness to pursue the international event.







Participating organizations included the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, LGBTQIA+ communities, and private-sector representatives.

TCEB President Dr. Supawan Teerarat said the government supports the bid, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appointing a committee to oversee preparations and related policy coordination. The event would support Thailand’s international profile in diversity, equality, tourism, and cultural exchange.



Naruemit Pride President Ann Chumaporn said hosting WorldPride 2030 could contribute to social and economic development while enhancing Thailand’s image as a country supportive of gender diversity and equality. Organizers also announced the signing of an agreement between TCEB, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and Naruemit Pride to develop a “Pride Digital Platform” linked to the bidding process.

Preparations for the bid will continue through coordination among participating sectors under the campaign theme “PEACE PEOPLE PRIDE.” (NNT)

















































