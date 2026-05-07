Thailand seals borders tighter as smugglers and drug networks come under pressure

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Interior has ordered governors in 31 border provinces to step up efforts against illegal imports, exports, and narcotics trafficking following continued reports of smuggling activity along Thailand’s borders. Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat said the measures help tighten border security and address threats affecting border communities, trade systems, and the national economy.







Authorities remain concerned about the movement of prohibited goods and narcotics through natural crossings and other high-risk areas. The government warned that such activity could undermine import and export controls, product standards, economic stability, and public safety.

Under the new directives, governors have been instructed to increase inspections and surveillance along border routes linked to smuggling operations. Authorities were also ordered to pursue strict legal action against offenders while expanding investigations into transportation networks, supply chains, and the possession of illegal goods and narcotics.



Provincial authorities have also been directed to raise public awareness in border communities and encourage residents to report suspicious activity. Officials are required to closely monitor developments and immediately report incidents involving illegal trade or narcotics trafficking to the ministry. The measures apply to 31 provinces bordering neighboring countries, including Chiang Rai, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Sa Kaeo, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. (NNT)

















































