Thailand positions itself as ASEAN’s bridge as PM Anutin heads to Philippines summit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to Cebu, Philippines, to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit from May 7 to 9.

​Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek stated that the Prime Minister will highlight Thailand’s role as a “bridge for cooperation,” focusing on turning regional frameworks into practical benefits for the Thai people.

​The summit, themed “Navigating Our Future, Together,” will bring together ASEAN heads of state, the ASEAN Secretary-General, representatives from Myanmar, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as guests of the Chair.







​The summit takes place amid global volatility driven by regional conflicts, geopolitical pressures, and economic uncertainty. Leaders will address strategies to mitigate the effects of Middle East tensions, ensure energy and food security, and safeguard the lives of ASEAN citizens. This platform enables ASEAN to adapt to global changes and enhance its collective influence.

​Thailand seeks to strengthen its regional position by advancing initiatives in energy security, sustainable food access, and safety. The Prime Minister will participate in multilateral and bilateral meetings, using a diplomatic approach that balances international relations and delivers tangible outcomes in economic growth, security, and transboundary issues. (NNT)

















































