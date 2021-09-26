Thai tourists return to Pattaya for holiday weekend

Thai tourists returned to Pattaya for the first holiday weekend since Covid-19 restrictions were eased again, many catching a seafood dinner at Lan Po Market.







The Naklua seafood market was hopping throughout the government-declared holiday weekend for Mahidol Day, which had never previously been a legal holiday, said shrimp and oyster dealer Kwanta Paphom.



Tourist Kanda Intarasakul said she’d been itching to travel, but she stayed in Bangkok due to the semi-lockdown, curfew, and provincial quarantine requirements.

Rather than go upcountry, she took her children to Pattaya. They could play in the sea and she could shop for inexpensive seafood.





































