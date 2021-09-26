Thai tourists return to Pattaya for holiday weekend

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
249
Shrimp and oyster dealer Kwanta Paphom said business was hopping at the Naklua seafood market throughout the Mahidol Day holiday weekend.

Thai tourists returned to Pattaya for the first holiday weekend since Covid-19 restrictions were eased again, many catching a seafood dinner at Lan Po Market.



The Naklua seafood market was hopping throughout the government-declared holiday weekend for Mahidol Day, which had never previously been a legal holiday, said shrimp and oyster dealer Kwanta Paphom.


Tourist Kanda Intarasakul said she’d been itching to travel, but she stayed in Bangkok due to the semi-lockdown, curfew, and provincial quarantine requirements.

Rather than go upcountry, she took her children to Pattaya. They could play in the sea and she could shop for inexpensive seafood.


Tourist Kanda Intarasakul took her children to Pattaya so they could play in the sea and she could shop for inexpensive seafood.


The 3-day weekend brought Bangkok tourists down to Pattaya.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR