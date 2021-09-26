Thailand kicks off 10-day festivities to liven up Phuket, Phang-Nga and Krabi

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is staging the Thailand SHA SHA SHA @Andaman: The Memory @ Phuket, Phang-Nga and Krabi, from 24 September to 3 October, 2021.







This 10-day event, which takes place daily from 16.00-20.00 Hrs., is being held at popular tourist spots across 3 provinces: Phuket: at the Phuket Old Town, Phrom Thep Cape, and Kata Beach; Phang-Nga: at Ko Yao Yai, and Krabi: at the Ao Nang Landmark.





Conducted in line with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard, the event is open to all visitors including Thais, expats and international travellers under the Phuket Sandbox and the 7+7 Extension programmes.

Activities include “Lighting in the Memory” decorations of popular landmarks, including Phuket Old Town, Phuket Thaihua Museum, Promthep Clock Tower, Peranakan Nitat Museum, Ekwanit Office Building, Sang Tham Shrine, Sino-Portuguese buildings, and Chinpracha House; “Sports in the Memory” at Kata Beach; various DIY stations; as well as shopping opportunities for local handicrafts and authentic products.







Sport or recreation lovers are invited to experience kayaking, paddle boarding and yoga class, as well as enjoying live music and entertainment from Thai popular artists every Friday, Saturday and Sunday; such as, Two Popetorn, Nont Tanont, Kong Saharat, Pop Pongkool, Ton Thanasit, Zom Marie, New Jiew, Preaw Kanitkul, Lula, Kacha, Joey the Voice, and Ice Saranyu.





TAT wishes to remind all visitors to the event to follow the safety and hygienic measures; such as, be fully vaccinated and have a negative result of a RT-PCR or ATK Test from a hospital no more than 72 hours before attending, wear a mask at all times throughout the events, maintain social distancing, and check in via the Thai Chana application.

Advance booking can be made by scanning the below QR Code. The event is limited to 100 persons per time. For more information, please visit: Facebook Fanpage: THAILAND SHA SHA SHA The Memory.





























