North Pattaya Road sets example for improved footpaths amid growing demand for pedestrian infrastructure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long been a popular destination for tourists, offering a wide range of attractions, but one area where the city has struggled is pedestrian infrastructure, particularly its footpaths. In many parts of the city, the sidewalks are narrow, poorly maintained, or completely non-existent, which can be both uncomfortable and unsafe for pedestrians. This is especially noticeable along areas like Beach Road and Soi Buakhao, where traffic congestion and lack of clear pedestrian spaces can make walking hazardous.



The reason for the underdevelopment of footpaths in Pattaya can largely be attributed to the city’s focus on catering to the needs of motor vehicles, tourists, and businesses. As a tourist hub with a reputation for nightlife, shopping, and entertainment, much of the city’s infrastructure has been centered around accommodating large volumes of traffic and visitors. In this process, pedestrian needs often take a backseat.

However, North Pattaya Road provides a noteworthy example of how footpaths can be properly developed and maintained. The footpaths along North Pattaya Road are relatively wider and better designed than in other areas of the city. These sidewalks feature smooth paving, clear signage, and some areas even offer shaded walkways, providing pedestrians with a more comfortable and safe space to walk. Furthermore, businesses and vendors along this road are generally more mindful of leaving the sidewalks clear, allowing pedestrians to navigate without the obstruction of excessive street furniture or displays.







The improvements seen along North Pattaya Road serve as a positive example of how investment in pedestrian infrastructure can improve the overall quality of life for locals and enhance the experience for tourists. If more areas in Pattaya could follow this model, the city would be much more pedestrian-friendly, promoting safer, more enjoyable walking environments for residents and visitors alike. By prioritizing pedestrian development in high-traffic areas, Pattaya could become a more walkable, accessible destination, improving both its image and its infrastructure.

































