Thai Prime Minister trip to Chonburi and eastern provinces on economic, tourism push

The new cabinet of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government will have its first upcountry meeting in the eastern province of Rayong late this month, the government spokesman said.







The newly appointed government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that the trip was scheduled for Aug 24 and 25.

In the morning of Aug 24 Prime Minister Prayut will have a video conference on Mekong-Ayeyawady cooperation with leaders of China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The conference will last about two hours.

There will also be a meeting of water-related ministers to exchange information about water consumption in each country and a meeting on COVID-19 vaccine development.

The government spokesman said that afterwards the prime minister would visit a COVID-19 situation administration center at U-Tapao airport and open the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut section of inter-city Highway 7. He will also meet tourism-related operators in Rayong and visit a market in Ban Phe and the Suan Son-Klaeng 1 fishing community.





In the evening the prime minister will inspect a road along the Saengchan Suchada beach that is a part of the second-phase Chalerm Burapa Cholathit road project.

On Aug 25 the prime minister will witness the presentation of land right documents to communities in Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces. Then he will chair a meeting on economic and social development in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces.







Later cabinet ministers will have their meeting at Star Convention Hotel in Rayong. The prime minister will then visit Chanthaburi province to see the installation of rubber-coated concrete barriers to boost safety on Highway 3249.

Afterwards, his delegation will return to Bangkok. The prime minister will not meet local students for opinion exchange in this trip due to his tight schedule. (TNA)











