Chonburi still in need of 10,000 Thai and migrant workers

The Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Labor, Pol. Gen. Adul Saengsingkaew, has traveled to Chonburi province to acknowledge the problems of employers and workers affected by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.







Pol. Gen. Adul, together with high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Labor, met with the public and entrepreneurs, and listened to their problems as a result of the pandemic. The officials acknowledged different sectors’ handling of unemployment, skills development under the new normal conditions and the work of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Labor Administration Center.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The officials visited Chonburi City Hall and King Pac Industrial Company Limited in Muang Chonburi district. King Pac is a plastic bag manufacturer with more than 2,500 employees, 55 percent of whom are Thais and 45 percent are Cambodian workers. The company has a welfare system for its workers, social security and workmen’s compensation funds, diligence and meal allowances, and other welfare benefits. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the company hired more workers because of higher demand for plastic products. In addition, the Ministry of Labor also supports entrepreneurs in hiring local workers instead of foreign workers.







Chonburi province has 16,247 business venues, 756,599 employees and 97,751 people who have filed unemployment claims due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. They have received 756 billion baht in compensation. Seven businesses ceased their operations, affecting 4,523 workers. However, there are 10,237 positions available in the province.

The government is speeding up assistance to those who are still unemployed, and developing workers’ skills in response to entrepreneurs’ needs. (NNT)











