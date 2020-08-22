For more than three months, the Centra Avenue Hotel has been feeding Pattaya’s unemployed and struggling public and has no plans to stop until the coronavirus recession eases.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Managing Director Maimon David Masiano launched the food donations at the Soi Buakhao hotel 105 days ago, offering 300 meal boxes and drinking water a day.

The Israel-native said Aug. 21 that people accepting help included motorcycle-taxi drivers, street vendors and even foreigners remaining in Pattaya. Every handout is organized with social distancing and mask use required.

Masiano said that although Pattaya’s economy has bottomed out now that the lockdown is over, the economy has not recovered due to the lack of foreign tourists.

So the hotel will continue to spend about 5,000 baht a day to feed those in need, he said.

Food is distributed daily at noon.

Loading…

Centra Avenue Hotel continue feeding Pattaya’s needy 1 of 7











