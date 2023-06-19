Tattoo Amazing Fest enthralls visitors at Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya

Pattaya City witnessed an extraordinary display of creativity and talent as the Tattoo Amazing Fest took center stage at the Royal Garden Plaza on June 17. Led by Rattanachai Sutthidechayanai, the chairman of the competition, and Lalita Wimolpan, General Manager of the shopping center, the event drew a crowd of tattoo enthusiasts, local artists, and fans of tattoo body paint.

This grand extravaganza was organized through collaboration between Pattaya City, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Pattaya Office, the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya, and Stitch Tattoo Shop. The primary goal of the festival was to boost tourism and strengthen connections within the tattoo industry, both domestically and internationally. Notable participants hailed from countries such as Japan, Korea, and China, adding an international flair to the event.







Renowned tattoo artists from Thailand and around the world flocked to the festival, transforming it into a dynamic gathering of ink enthusiasts. The festival served as an ideal platform for these artists to demonstrate their skills and captivate the public with their creative prowess.

In addition to the highly-anticipated tattoo competition, attendees were treated to mesmerizing body painting displays and captivating artwork exhibitions by acclaimed Thai artists and representatives from over 17 countries. With a staggering 75 booths, visitors were spoiled for choice with an impressive range of tattoo-related products and services.







Adding to the excitement, the festival featured Super Car shows courtesy of the Pattaya Car on the Beach group, showcasing luxury automobiles in all their glory. Furthermore, the Mini Siam group delivered engaging MC performances, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The Tattoo Amazing Fest proved to be an unforgettable experience for both participants and visitors alike. Through its vibrant celebration of tattoo artistry and creative expression, the festival successfully promoted tourism and fostered meaningful connections within the global tattoo community.















































