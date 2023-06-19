Thailand promotes premium silk products to attract young buyers in Japan, S. Korea and Italy

Thailand is embarking on a campaign to promote premium silk products to attract young buyers in Japan, South Korea and Italy, enhancing the kingdom’s soft power and strengthening its position in the global textile market.

According to Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, the initiative, led by the Thailand Textile Institute’s Premium Thai Silk project, aims to introduce newly designed silk products to international markets.







Since 2019, the Thai government has been actively promoting Thai silk with innovative designs to domestic consumers, resulting in the creation of 112 new Ikat silk patterns and over 108 new products, including clothing, bags, shoes and accessories. These campaigns have yielded positive results, generating 6.6 million baht in revenue for 1,618 silk entrepreneurs in the Northeast region alone.

By targeting young buyers in Japan, South Korea and Italy, Thailand hopes to tap into rising demand for high-quality silk products in these fashion-forward countries. The Thai silk industry is renowned for its craftsmanship and distinctive patterns, which have garnered international recognition over the years.







The promotion of Thai silk not only offers economic benefits but also helps preserve the nation’s rich cultural heritage. Silk weaving has deep historical roots in Thailand, and by supporting local silk entrepreneurs, the government seeks to sustain this traditional art and empower communities involved in the industry. (NNT)























