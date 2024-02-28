TAT hosts welcome reception for IFEA ASIA delegates in Pattaya

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted a welcome reception for International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) ASIA delegates attending the “2024 Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference” being held from 27 February until Thursday, 29 February, in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

​On this special occasion, Mr. Poramase Ngampiches, Mayor of Pattaya City, together with Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Mr. Jeong, Gang-Hoan, President of IFEA ASIA, and Mr. Chuwit Sirivajjakul, TAT Executive Director for East Asia Region jointly welcomed some 150 IFEA ASIA delegates, mostly from South Korea.







Thailand has been chosen as the host country of the 2024 Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference – the first time the event is held in an Asian country other than South Korea. The hosting of the event in Pattaya also underscores the Thai beach resort city’s capability as one of the most important business events cities in Thailand.

The “2024 Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference” is organised with strong supports and collaborations from the Thai public and private sectors including TCEB, Pattaya City, TAT, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation, and the Thai Hotels Association – Eastern Chapter.









The three-day programme includes the welcome reception on Tuesday, 27 February, the Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference on Wednesday, 28 February and Thursday, 29 February, and the post-convention tour on Thursday afternoon.

Over the years, Thai cities and festivals have won several IFEA awards and recognitions. Chiang Mai was honoured as one of five “World Festival and Event Cities” for 2022, while the Bangkok Music City 2021 event, the Ubon Ratchathani Lent Candle Procession 2019 event, and the Loei Art Fes 2021 event were named the bronze winners of the 2022 IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards.







By IFEA ASIA, the ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ was named one of Asia’s top three Ocean Cities’ Festivals in 2022 and the ‘Thai Songkran Festival’ was named one of the major festivals of Asia in 2021.

South Korea is Thailand’s third largest visitor market, with nearly 1.65 million arrivals in 2023, generating 65.64 billion Baht in revenue. South Korean tourists stayed an average of 6.2 days and spent 39,790 Baht per trip.

The “2023-2024 Korea-Thailand Mutual Visit Years” campaign is currently in place to further promote tourism between the two nations. (TAT)











































