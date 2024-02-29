Foreign woman’s body found off Bang Saray Beach

BANG SARAY, Thailand – In the early morning of February 28, the body of a deceased foreign woman was discovered in the sea off Bang Saray Beach.

Identified as Miss Masperovich Kirichenko, aged 35, unknown nationality, the woman was found lying face up in the water, dressed in a black workout suit with sneakers. Initial examinations indicated no signs of physical harm to the body or any disturbance in the surrounding area.







Among the personal belongings found at the scene were a driver’s license, a can of beer, an electric scooter, 590 Baht in cash, two mobile phones, and a quantity of marijuana. Authorities collected these items as evidence before transporting the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Royal Thai Police, for further investigation into the cause of death.







The discovery was reported by Rachnee Ruengrong, a local street sweeper, and her husband, who were cleaning the beach area around 5 a.m. when they stumbled upon an electric scooter, a jacket, and a bag. Upon noticing the unresponsive body in the sea during their routine collection of bottles along the beach, they promptly alerted the authorities.







Preecha Pipatpon, head of the Bang Saray Rescue Unit, disclosed that the deceased woman was known to frequently ride an electric scooter in the vicinity of Bang Saray Market. Further inquiries, including a review of nearby CCTV footage and outreach to relatives and acquaintances, will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.































