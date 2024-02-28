PM campaigns Yala tourism during southern tour

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, visited Yala Province on Wednesday (Feb 28) to support and promote tourism. The visit, part of a tour across southern provinces including Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, seeks to boost Yala’s tourism sector, with the province setting a target to attract 2 million tourists, both Thai and international, this year.







The premier’s day began with a ceremonial visit to the Yala City Pillar Shrine, followed by a tour of Yala’s Learning Park (TK Park), where the group engaged with students and discussed their projects involving agriculture-focused applications.

The visit also included a dialogue with students from Kanarasadornbumroong Yala School, addressing queries regarding the parity of educational opportunities across the southern border provinces. Suggestions were also made to enhance Yala’s appeal as a tourist destination and reduce regional disparities.







Srettha has also attended a musical performance by Yala Municipality’s youth orchestra and subsequently visited Wat Chang Hai to pay homage to the principal Buddha statue. (NNT)





































