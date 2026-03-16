TAT hosts influencers from across Asia-Pacific on Southern Thailand adventure

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the Amazing Thailand Smile @ South Mega FAM Trip, welcoming 25 key opinion leaders, influencers and bloggers from Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam to experience tourism offerings across Southern Thailand through tailored itineraries designed for each market.

Run from 9–19 March 2026, the program featured seven customized routes, all anchored around Hat Yai and extending across Songkhla, Trang, Satun and Phatthalung, with selected itineraries also including Bangkok. A networking dinner was held on 13 March, bringing participating creators together with tourism partners from Southern Thailand.

The program was designed to showcase the diversity of Southern Thailand through market-specific experiences reflecting local culture, lifestyle, attractions and tourism services, while generating high-quality international exposure across key source markets.

Miss Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing, Asia and South Pacific, said, “The Amazing Thailand Smile @ South Mega FAM Trip forms part of the Unforgettable Experience in Amazing Thailand initiative for March 2026. TAT strengthened awareness of Thailand among both existing and emerging target markets, while reinforcing confidence in the country’s tourism readiness. The initiative also helped maintain strong partnerships across the tourism industry and supported Thailand’s position as a preferred destination for international travellers.”







The fam trip also supported the continued recovery of Southern Thailand following the flooding in November 2025 that affected several provinces, including Hat Yai and surrounding areas. In response, government agencies worked together to assist affected travellers, restore mobility and provide verified travel information, while TAT activated the Tourism Crisis Monitoring Centre to coordinate tourism-related support and updates.

This latest initiative built on TAT’s wider Smile @ Hat Yai recovery efforts, including the Smile @ South Malaysia–Thailand Caravan and the Amazing Hat Yai Happy Bus, which helped restore momentum, support local tourism operators and reinforce Southern Thailand’s readiness to welcome international visitors.

TAT expected the Amazing Thailand Smile @ South Mega FAM Trip to generate an estimated 500,000 impressions through participating creators and related publicity, further expanding visibility for Thailand across key Asia-Pacific markets. (TAT)



































