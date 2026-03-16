Thailand races to restore fuel supplies as Energy Ministry orders urgent deliveries to gas stations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon, together with Permanent Secretary Prasert Sinsukprasert, held an emergency meeting with representatives from major oil traders and refineries to assess and address current fuel distribution delays.

After the meeting, the Ministry of Energy and fuel providers agreed on actions to accelerate fuel deliveries to service stations. These measures include deploying more tanker trucks and increasing both the frequency and volume of shipments from regional depots to high-demand areas.

The Ministry stressed the need for cooperation across all sectors to ensure these measures are effective. Officials are confident that these urgent steps will quickly restore fuel supplies and normalize the situation. The government encourages the public to remain calm and reaffirms its confidence in the country’s energy stability. (NNT)



































